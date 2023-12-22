December 22, 2023
Homestead Gardens
LATEST NEWS
Life In The Area

PLAY Air Offering Special 50% Off 2-Day Flash Sale!

To ring in the New Year, PLAY is offering 50% off flights from Baltimore / Washington International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport to Iceland, London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. The deal is live ONLY from December 22 through 23, 2023.

PLAY’s flash deal is the perfect excuse for travelers to seize the day and lock in a dream getaway for 2024. Time flies, and when we reach the end of the year it’s easy to wish we did more. With 50% off 2024 flights, adventurers can start their year off on the right foot with a trip to Sky Lagoon in Iceland or winter kayaking in Stockholm. Are you still looking for a gift for the impossible to shop for loved one? Gifting a dream getaway has never been more affordable! Two flights for the price of one means you can whisk them off to the Eiffel Tower or London Eye, and give the gift of memories that will last a lifetime. 

This special pricing is valid for flights booked between January and May 2024 and September and October 2024. Find images of PLAY’s destinations here and more details about the deal here.

The Rising Popularity of THCA Diamonds: What You Need to Know?

