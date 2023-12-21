December 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Pasadena Man Shot As Argument Turns Violent

On December 21, 2023, at around 10:40 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 7800 block of Levy Court in Pasadena.

The investigation revealed that a 37-year-old male victim was involved in a physical altercation outside the residence, which later moved indoors. During the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene in a black Acura. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to a lower extremity.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s black Acura description. The car was stopped on Point Pleasant Road near E. Furnace Branch Road. The driver was identified as the shooting suspect and was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

