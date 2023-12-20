Odenton Ruth’s Chris Held Up at Gunpoint

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Odenton Ruth’s Chris that happened lat on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at approximately 11:20 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an armed robbery at the Ruth’s Chris Steak House at 1110 Town Center Boulevard in Odenton.

According to police, two armed suspects dressed in dark clothing entered the business through a rear door armed with a handgun and rifle and demanded cash from a safe.

The employees complied, and the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle. No one was injured.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720.

