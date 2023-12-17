December 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 55 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Nothing Says Christmas Like 200 People Jogging in Annapolis in Speedos Here’s the 2024-2025 AACPS School Calendar Chief Nerd at Cheaper Than A Geek, Chris Barber, Graduates from Leadership Maryland Junior League of Annapolis Establishes Endowment Fund Joanna Tobin Announces Re-Election Bid for Board of Education
Life In The Area

Nothing Says Christmas Like 200 People Jogging in Annapolis in Speedos

The 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run happened on Saturday, December 16th with more than 200 generous people who were clad in various interpretations of speedos and having fun on a balmy Annapolis Saturday.

This event is not a bizarre ritual of sorts, but one from the heart and a way to raise funds to make the Holidays a bit brighter for children and families in need. And to blow off some much-needed stress leading into the Holidays. The “run” has been held in blizzards, downpours, and outright balmy weather and always ends in a party!

Participants and gawkers alike are asked to bring toys that are donated locally by the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Additionally, this year, the organizers encouraged runners and gawkers to bring non-perishable food for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

The event was started in 2007 by Eddie McGowan who also founded the Annapolis Irish Festival. . Eddie passed away in February of 2018 of ALS., and his family and long list of friends have been carrying on his tradition of giving back to the community ever since!

Check out a full album with more images on Glenn A Miller Photography Facebook Page.

Photos (c) 2023 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Santa Speedo Run-Annapolis, Md. 12-16-23
Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Here’s the 2024-2025 AACPS School Calendar

Glenn Miller

Glenn Miller

View articles

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu