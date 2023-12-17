Nothing Says Christmas Like 200 People Jogging in Annapolis in Speedos

The 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run happened on Saturday, December 16th with more than 200 generous people who were clad in various interpretations of speedos and having fun on a balmy Annapolis Saturday.

This event is not a bizarre ritual of sorts, but one from the heart and a way to raise funds to make the Holidays a bit brighter for children and families in need. And to blow off some much-needed stress leading into the Holidays. The “run” has been held in blizzards, downpours, and outright balmy weather and always ends in a party!

Participants and gawkers alike are asked to bring toys that are donated locally by the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Additionally, this year, the organizers encouraged runners and gawkers to bring non-perishable food for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

The event was started in 2007 by Eddie McGowan who also founded the Annapolis Irish Festival. . Eddie passed away in February of 2018 of ALS., and his family and long list of friends have been carrying on his tradition of giving back to the community ever since!

Check out a full album with more images on Glenn A Miller Photography Facebook Page.

Photos (c) 2023 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

