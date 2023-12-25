Nine County Schools Win Wellness Awards

The AACPS Wellness Council announced that Annapolis High School, Belle Grove Elementary School, Broadneck High School, Maryland City Elementary School, Mayo Elementary School, Northeast High School, Oak Hill Elementary School, Severn Elementary School, and Tracey’s Elementary School are the 2023 winners of the AACPS Wellness School of Distinction award.

The award recognizes schools that demonstrate a high priority for the health and well-being of students, staff, and school support­ers by going beyond the curriculum to produce positive outcomes for the entire school community.

In order to win the prestigious honor, schools must show that their culture and climate encompasses wellness as reflected in the ten components of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model. WSCC is a coordinated and collaborative school health approach outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. The components of the WSCC are health education; physical activity; health services; nutrition environment & services; counseling, psychological, & social services; social & emotional climate; physical environment; employee wellness; family engagement; and community involvement. In support of all schools, the AACPS Wellness Council created a Wellness Toolkit, which provides a plethora of information for schools on how to successfully implement all of the components.

From mindfulness in nature activities to staff-focused self-care initiatives to energy conservation projects, each winning school’s approach to creating a culture of wellness is unique, but with one common factor: collaboration and motivation to be a well community.

This year, schools that won the award in 2020 or prior were eligible to apply to maintain their statuses. Annapolis High School and Maryland City Elementary School earned their third designations while Broadneck High School, Northeast High School, and Oak Hill Elementary School each earned their second. As an extension of the Board of Education policy on wellness and the AACPS Wellness Council, the award is given annually.

The application window for the 2024 award will open in the spring. Schools that won the award in 2021 will be eligible to apply to maintain their designations.

Parents and community members are highly encouraged to be involved in the application process. While a copy of the application can be reviewed on the Wellness Schools web page, final submissions must be made online by a school employee with approval by the principal. Only online applications submitted via the school system intranet will be accepted. General information about the Wellness Schools of Distinction program can be found at www.aacps.org/wellnessschools.

