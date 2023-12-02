December 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Local Business Spotlight: Classic Theatre of Maryland for the Holidays! Profs and Pints: Nightmares Before Christmas Nancy Hammond Comes Full Circle Beloved Art Things to Reopen Next Week Under New Ownership How Lawyers Can Improve Online Visibility
Life In The Area

Nancy Hammond Comes Full Circle

An artist embarked on her creative journey by placing a wooden cutout of a dog in a dinghy outside her Eastport home. Years later, she has come full circle, opening the doors of her same residence to reveal a complete gallery showcasing her diverse body of work.

Transforming two-thirds of the block into a series of navy blue and white houses, in line with Eastport’s architectural style, the area now houses Nancy Hammond Editions. This gallery is a testament to Hammond’s artistry, capturing the essence of the Chesapeake and its sailing, wildlife, and natural surroundings. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The journey to this point has been challenging. Nancy Hammond reflects on the difficulties of moving twice in a single year–a daunting prospect for any business owner. Initially, her gallery was displaced after a fire at Sailor Oyster Bar, and she moved to the Annapolis Town Center. However, an unexpected opportunity arose when the BB&T Bank in Eastport closed its doors due to a merger, putting a property originally owned by Nancy Hammond on the market. The dream of returning to her artistic roots became a reality, albeit with the monumental task of transforming a bank into a gallery.

Nancy Hammond expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “Could we move into the very place I started my career? It seemed like a dream come true but a giant project to me.” The endeavor involved collaboration with Annapolis Planning and Zoning, who welcomed the concept of a legacy business where art, framing, and printing all occur in one location.

Architect Leo Wilson from Hammond Wilson Architects played a pivotal role, envisioning the renovation as the “gateway to Eastport.” The design incorporated large glass windows to open up the front of the old bank building while preserving the original “small-town” charm with white wooden railings and porches.

Family played a crucial role in bringing the gallery to life. Richard Hammond, Nancy’s son and owner of Richard Hammond Builders, led the construction efforts. Kate Hammond, Nancy’s daughter-in-law, managed Nancy Hammond Editions and worked closely with the construction team to bring the vision to fruition.

The gallery boasts 20 parking spaces, a luxury for patrons. Inside, visitors are greeted with an impressive African mahogany table crafted by Richard Hammond, adorned with charcuterie boards, bowls, silver salad utensils, and engraved crystal featuring Nancy Hammond’s designs. The gallery also showcases her designs on tea towels, Christmas cards, and men’s ties. Framed paintings and limited edition prints featuring the ubiquitous presence of herons are displayed in thematic bays.

The grand opening promises a unique blend of art and Christmas shopping in a serene atmosphere on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 am to 5 pm at 416 Sixth St, Annapolis, MD 21403. For inquiries, contact 410-295-6612.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Beloved Art Things to Reopen Next Week Under New Ownership

 Next Article

Profs and Pints: Nightmares Before Christmas

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu