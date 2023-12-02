Nancy Hammond Comes Full Circle

An artist embarked on her creative journey by placing a wooden cutout of a dog in a dinghy outside her Eastport home. Years later, she has come full circle, opening the doors of her same residence to reveal a complete gallery showcasing her diverse body of work.

Transforming two-thirds of the block into a series of navy blue and white houses, in line with Eastport’s architectural style, the area now houses Nancy Hammond Editions. This gallery is a testament to Hammond’s artistry, capturing the essence of the Chesapeake and its sailing, wildlife, and natural surroundings. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The journey to this point has been challenging. Nancy Hammond reflects on the difficulties of moving twice in a single year–a daunting prospect for any business owner. Initially, her gallery was displaced after a fire at Sailor Oyster Bar, and she moved to the Annapolis Town Center. However, an unexpected opportunity arose when the BB&T Bank in Eastport closed its doors due to a merger, putting a property originally owned by Nancy Hammond on the market. The dream of returning to her artistic roots became a reality, albeit with the monumental task of transforming a bank into a gallery.

Nancy Hammond expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “Could we move into the very place I started my career? It seemed like a dream come true but a giant project to me.” The endeavor involved collaboration with Annapolis Planning and Zoning, who welcomed the concept of a legacy business where art, framing, and printing all occur in one location.

Architect Leo Wilson from Hammond Wilson Architects played a pivotal role, envisioning the renovation as the “gateway to Eastport.” The design incorporated large glass windows to open up the front of the old bank building while preserving the original “small-town” charm with white wooden railings and porches.

Family played a crucial role in bringing the gallery to life. Richard Hammond, Nancy’s son and owner of Richard Hammond Builders, led the construction efforts. Kate Hammond, Nancy’s daughter-in-law, managed Nancy Hammond Editions and worked closely with the construction team to bring the vision to fruition.

The gallery boasts 20 parking spaces, a luxury for patrons. Inside, visitors are greeted with an impressive African mahogany table crafted by Richard Hammond, adorned with charcuterie boards, bowls, silver salad utensils, and engraved crystal featuring Nancy Hammond’s designs. The gallery also showcases her designs on tea towels, Christmas cards, and men’s ties. Framed paintings and limited edition prints featuring the ubiquitous presence of herons are displayed in thematic bays.

The grand opening promises a unique blend of art and Christmas shopping in a serene atmosphere on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 am to 5 pm at 416 Sixth St, Annapolis, MD 21403. For inquiries, contact 410-295-6612.

