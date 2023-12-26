December 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Mom’s Organic Market Coming to Severna Park The Future of Marketing: Trends to Watch and Prepare For Nine County Schools Win Wellness Awards CRAB Names Volunteers of the Year Compass Rose Theater Readies The Gin Game
Local News

Mom’s Organic Market Coming to Severna Park

A Rockville grocery chain known for its organic produce is set to open its first Anne Arundel County location by early 2025. Mom’s Organic Market has secured a lease at Park Plaza in Severna Park, marking its 11th grocery store in Maryland.

The new store, to be located at 550 Ritchie Highway, is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025, as announced by Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp., the owner of Park Plaza.

According to Amir Poustinchi, the Chief Financial Officer at Mom’s Organic Markets, research revealed a lack of a natural and organic foods grocery store in the greater Severna Park community. The company aims to fill this gap by offering a concept that promotes a healthier lifestyle. Park Plaza, identified as the main shopping hub in this section of Anne Arundel County, was chosen as the location for its presence in this rapidly growing and densely populated area.

Planet Fitness and Five Below anchor Park Plaza, which houses 55 tenants ranging from restaurants and fitness centers to medical and professional services. Adding Mom’s Organic Market brings Park Plaza’s occupancy to 96%, according to a news release from Continental Realty Corp.

Founded in 1987 by Scott Nash as a home delivery service in his mother’s garage, Mom’s Organic Market has expanded to around 25 grocery stores across six states and Washington, D.C.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

The Future of Marketing: Trends to Watch and Prepare For

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu