Mom’s Organic Market Coming to Severna Park

A Rockville grocery chain known for its organic produce is set to open its first Anne Arundel County location by early 2025. Mom’s Organic Market has secured a lease at Park Plaza in Severna Park, marking its 11th grocery store in Maryland.

The new store, to be located at 550 Ritchie Highway, is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025, as announced by Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp., the owner of Park Plaza.

According to Amir Poustinchi, the Chief Financial Officer at Mom’s Organic Markets, research revealed a lack of a natural and organic foods grocery store in the greater Severna Park community. The company aims to fill this gap by offering a concept that promotes a healthier lifestyle. Park Plaza, identified as the main shopping hub in this section of Anne Arundel County, was chosen as the location for its presence in this rapidly growing and densely populated area.

Planet Fitness and Five Below anchor Park Plaza, which houses 55 tenants ranging from restaurants and fitness centers to medical and professional services. Adding Mom’s Organic Market brings Park Plaza’s occupancy to 96%, according to a news release from Continental Realty Corp.

Founded in 1987 by Scott Nash as a home delivery service in his mother’s garage, Mom’s Organic Market has expanded to around 25 grocery stores across six states and Washington, D.C.

