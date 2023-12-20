Military Bowl Will Go Green Again This Year

The Military Bowl Foundation has announced that the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com for the second consecutive year will undertake significant conservation efforts as it works to create an environmentally responsible event.

The Military Bowl was honored by Bowl Season with its Sustainability Award for last year’s conservation efforts, which recycled 780 pounds of bottles and cans and collected 1.5 tons of waste that was diverted from landfills and turned into compost.

The 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com matches Virginia Tech and Tulane on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now.

This year, the Military Bowl again is partnering with local nonprofit Annapolis Green to make the game as eco-friendly as possible. The planning started early to ensure all plates, napkins, utensils and cups (which look like plastic, but are not) are made from plant-based materials and can be added to the bins marked for compost. The initiative requires a team effort of stadium staff, caterers, vendors and guests to be successful.

“Everyone has a role to play in making sure waste goes into the correct bins and dumpsters,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “While the Military Bowl’s focus is on honoring and supporting the nation’s active-duty and veteran service members, we also know the importance of doing our part to be environmentally friendly. We are fortunate to have a wonderful partner in Annapolis Green and look forward to another great event that minimizes its footprint.”

“We are thrilled to be back!” Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman said. “We believe in a future where having fun and protecting the environment coexist. We come ready with lessons learned from last year and an excited group of volunteers ready to create another win for sustainability!”

Additionally, the Military Bowl is participating in Bowl Season’s sustainability efforts to recycle bottles and turn them into merchandise.

Bowl Season is in the midst of a three-year partnership with UNIFI, the makers of REPREVE®, the global leader in recycled performance fibers. Leveraging its proprietary regeneration technology, REPREVE® has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber that is trusted by leading brands to develop sustainable products worldwide.

This year’s athlete’s Bowl Bound shirts, provided by Vapor Elemental wear, were made from 16 recycled plastic bottles each.

As part of the collaboration, Bowl Season and UNIFI host a Sustainability committee made up of six key Bowl Games, including the Military Bowl. Additionally, The Military Bowl has worked with UNIFI to have bottles collected from the game. These bottles will be transformed into REPREVE which will be used to make Military Bowl fan gear, volunteer gear and staff apparel.

The Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members, their families and caregivers.

