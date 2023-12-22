December 22, 2023
Military Bowl Events — Come Out and Celebrate For Free!

The Military Bowl, presented by GoBowling.com, has an exciting series of events free and open to the public leading up to this year’s matchup between Virginia Tech and Tulane on Wednesday, December 27, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. A limited number of tickets are available now at militarybowl.org/tickets.

Fans traveling to the Bowl along with football fans throughout the National Capital Region can expect a fun-filled Military Bowl Eve in Annapolis on Tuesday, December 26, including the Miracle on Annapolis Street, a Scavenger Hunt, Pub Crawl and Post Pub Crawl taking over downtown Annapolis.

Gameday promises to have a festive atmosphere with the Military Bowl Parade stepping off from City Dock at 10 a.m., with the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival starting simultaneously. A 90-minute concert by country music recording artist Jimmy Charles highlights the Tailgate Festival.

All of these are free and open to the public.

A full rundown of the events on Tuesday, Dec. 26:

Miracle on Annapolis Street, 1 to 4 p.m.: the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance, joining a street festival that includes live music, activities, and games with food and beverage available from purchase from local establishments.

Military Bowl Scavenger Hunt, 3 to 5 p.m.: Downtown businesses participate as fans learn fun facts about Annapolis.

Military Bowl Pub Crawl, 4 to 9 p.m.: Downtown bars and restaurants feature Budweiser draught specials, cool giveaways, and lots of fun!

Official Post Pub Crawl, 6 to 10 p.m. at Prism.

A full rundown of the events on Wednesday, Dec. 27:

  • The Tailgate Festival takes place in the Blue (west) parking lot, featuring the concert by Jimmy Charles, military displays, and more, with food and beverages available for purchase. Note that the Tailgate Festival will produce zero waste as part of the Military Bowl’s conservation efforts.
  • The Parade winds its way through the streets of historic Annapolis, featuring Medal of Honor Recipients, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the Virginia Tech Marching Virginians and the Tulane University Marching Band, pageant winners, community groups, youth and high school state championship football teams and more. The Parade concludes on Taylor Avenue adjacent to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

With so many events free and open to the public, the Bowl creates a wonderful atmosphere throughout downtown Annapolis. There is something for everyone!

“We are excited to welcome back the Military Bowl to Maryland’s Capital City,” said Kristen Pironis, Executive Director of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. “This sports tourism event provides visitors with a great reason to extend their stay in the area during the holiday season. It’s also an excellent opportunity to explore the many attractions and treasures that our destination has to offer,” she added, “and good luck to this year’s teams!”

Life In The Area
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

