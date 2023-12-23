MIDN Charlotte d’Halluin Awarded Marshall Scholarship

Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Charlotte d’Halluin of Jersey City, N.J., has been awarded a Marshall Scholarship. This highly-competitive academic scholarship provides up to two years of postgraduate study at a United Kingdom university.

She is a Mechanical Engineering major and is currently serving as 3rd Platoon Commander for 17thCompany. She is also the captain of the Women’s Rugby team, the operations officer for the Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference, and the commanding officer for the Formula SAE Capstone, which works to build the U.S. Navy Racing Team’s first electric vehicle from scratch.

In 2021, d’Halluin participated in a language program in Haifa, Israel. Upon graduation this May, she will commission as an officer in the United States Navy with a service selection assignment of submariner, duties she will assume after she completes her studies in the United Kingdom. She intends to pursue a Masters of Sciences degree from University of Edinburgh in Energy, Society and Sustainability, and a Master’s by Research at University College London in Urban Sustainability and Resilience. She is interested in climate change broadly, and her proposed research is to investigate ways to reduce carbon emissions on D.O.D. facilities across the globe.

Marshall Scholarships were founded by an Act of Parliament in 1953 and to commemorate the humane ideals of the European Recovery Program (Marshall Plan). Goals of the program include enabling future leaders of America the opportunity to study in the United Kingdom, to help scholars gain an understanding and appreciation of contemporary Britain, to contribute to the advancement of knowledge at Britain’s centers of academic excellence, and to motivate scholars to act as ambassadors throughout their lives, thus strengthening British-American understanding.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as the #5 undergraduate engineering school, #3 liberal arts college, and #1 public college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, cyber security, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 26 different subject majors and serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information on the Marshall Scholarship please visit http://www.marshallscholarship.org/.

