Melwood and Children’s National Hospital Team Up for Summer Camp Experience

Melwood, a leading employer, advocate, and preferred provider for people with disabilities, and Children’s National Hospital, a nationally ranked pediatric health system dedicated to providing exceptional medical care, are proud to announce an inclusive summer camp experience for kids. Camp Accomplish will offer customized week-by-week programming for kids and teens with disabilities or chronic medical conditions that’s specially tailored for each child’s distinct needs. The camp will be located at the Melwood Recreation Center in Charles County, Maryland.

For the first time ever, these two dedicated, highly credentialed teams are coming together to offer a distinct summer camp for kids and teens with disabilities or chronic medical conditions across the mid-Atlantic region. By uniting the deep-rooted dedication of the Melwood team with the unmatched medical expertise of the Children’s National team, the camp will offer an unforgettable experience, whether campers are navigating a chronic health condition or learning how to thrive with or without disabilities.

Every one of the camp’s distinct experiences throughout the summer is tailor-made to serve campers and welcome them as they grow through multidimensional programming. The activities for campers include swimming, equestrian activities, creative and performing arts, sports, climbing walls, adventure activities, nature, horticulture, STEM, culinary and much more.

Melwood has provided an inclusive summer program for children for the past 25 years, welcoming kids with and without disabilities to share the joy and fun of summer camp. The inclusive nature of Camp Accomplish also facilitates generational change, as kids learn and play with one another.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude as we move into our next chapter of Camp Accomplish,” said Larysa Kautz, President and CEO of Melwood. “Our programs will provide children with and without disabilities or chronic illnesses opportunities to learn and grow, and together with Children’s National, we’re committed to making the experience for campers the safest and best it can be.”

As a subsidiary of Children’s National, Brainy Camps opened its doors in 1994 as a unique summer camp specializing in care for children, offering week-long, condition-specific, residential summer camps, as well as year-round support groups and leadership training programs. In 2009, Brainy Camps became part of Childrens National and continued to provide children with chronic illnesses the opportunities to meet peers, mentors and counselors with the same conditions and discover that they are not alone in the world.

“Childrens National has proudly offered a unique summer camp specializing in care for children for decades,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Children’s National. “By coming together with Melwood’s Camp Accomplish, we know we will continue to provide a quality camp experience for every camper.”

“Melwood has deep appreciation for the value of partnerships with other organizations, businesses, and nonprofits,” said Scott Gibson, Chief Strategy Officer at Melwood. “This collaboration between Melwood and Children’s National Hospital is another example of how strategic partnerships can create new, exciting and one-of-a-kind opportunities to advance our mission and better serve our region.”

“Summer camp is a place to explore new passions and cultivate new friendships, but it’s often been out of reach for children with chronic health conditions or disabilities,” said Elizabeth Wells, M.D., Senior Vice President, Center for Neuroscience and Behavioral Medicine at Children’s National. “We are proud to collaborate and bring our dedicated medical expertise, highly trained counselors, and safety-always practices to Camp Accomplish.”

For more information about Melwood’s Camp Accomplish, please visit: CampAccomplish.org.

