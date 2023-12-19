December 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Happy Birthday Galway Bay Eastport Man Recovering from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Melwood and Children’s National Hospital Team Up for Summer Camp Experience Anne Arundel County Council Fails to Pass Affordable Housing Bill The Ultimate Guide to Sports Betting and Casino Entertainment on UFA345
Local News

Melwood and Children’s National Hospital Team Up for Summer Camp Experience

Melwood, a leading employer, advocate, and preferred provider for people with disabilities, and Children’s National Hospital, a nationally ranked pediatric health system dedicated to providing exceptional medical care, are proud to announce an inclusive summer camp experience for kids. Camp Accomplish will offer customized week-by-week programming for kids and teens with disabilities or chronic medical conditions that’s specially tailored for each child’s distinct needs. The camp will be located at the Melwood Recreation Center in Charles County, Maryland.

For the first time ever, these two dedicated, highly credentialed teams are coming together to offer a distinct summer camp for kids and teens with disabilities or chronic medical conditions across the mid-Atlantic region. By uniting the deep-rooted dedication of the Melwood team with the unmatched medical expertise of the Children’s National team, the camp will offer an unforgettable experience, whether campers are navigating a chronic health condition or learning how to thrive with or without disabilities.

Every one of the camp’s distinct experiences throughout the summer is tailor-made to serve campers and welcome them as they grow through multidimensional programming. The activities for campers include swimming, equestrian activities, creative and performing arts, sports, climbing walls, adventure activities, nature, horticulture, STEM, culinary and much more.

Melwood has provided an inclusive summer program for children for the past 25 years, welcoming kids with and without disabilities to share the joy and fun of summer camp. The inclusive nature of Camp Accomplish also facilitates generational change, as kids learn and play with one another.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude as we move into our next chapter of Camp Accomplish,” said Larysa Kautz, President and CEO of Melwood. “Our programs will provide children with and without disabilities or chronic illnesses opportunities to learn and grow, and together with Children’s National, we’re committed to making the experience for campers the safest and best it can be.”

As a subsidiary of Children’s National, Brainy Camps opened its doors in 1994 as a unique summer camp specializing in care for children, offering week-long, condition-specific, residential summer camps, as well as year-round support groups and leadership training programs. In 2009, Brainy Camps became part of Childrens National and continued to provide children with chronic illnesses the opportunities to meet peers, mentors and counselors with the same conditions and discover that they are not alone in the world.

“Childrens National has proudly offered a unique summer camp specializing in care for children for decades,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Children’s National. “By coming together with Melwood’s Camp Accomplish, we know we will continue to provide a quality camp experience for every camper.”

“Melwood has deep appreciation for the value of partnerships with other organizations, businesses, and nonprofits,” said Scott Gibson, Chief Strategy Officer at Melwood. “This collaboration between Melwood and Children’s National Hospital is another example of how strategic partnerships can create new, exciting and one-of-a-kind opportunities to advance our mission and better serve our region.”

“Summer camp is a place to explore new passions and cultivate new friendships, but it’s often been out of reach for children with chronic health conditions or disabilities,” said Elizabeth Wells, M.D., Senior Vice President, Center for Neuroscience and Behavioral Medicine at Children’s National. “We are proud to collaborate and bring our dedicated medical expertise, highly trained counselors, and safety-always practices to Camp Accomplish.”
For more information about Melwood’s Camp Accomplish, please visit: CampAccomplish.org.

Business Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Anne Arundel County Council Fails to Pass Affordable Housing Bill

 Next Article

Eastport Man Recovering from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu