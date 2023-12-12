Maryland Voters Show Strong Support for Online Casino Legalization

In a significant development for Maryland’s gambling landscape, a recent poll conducted by MD Betting reveals a strong inclination among Maryland voters towards legalizing online casino gambling. This sentiment comes in the wake of the successful launch of online sports betting in the state in 2022.

About the Poll

MD Betting’s online casino poll, carried out by Pollfish, Inc., involved 1,000 adults from Maryland and was conducted between November 25 and December 1, 2023. The survey results have been adjusted to accurately represent Maryland’s entire adult population aged 18 and over.

A Resounding Yes from the Voters

The poll, executed by Pollfish and commissioned by MD Betting, surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Maryland, spanning various age groups and diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. The central question was whether they would support the legalization of online casinos if it were to appear on the 2024 ballot. An overwhelming 75.84% of respondents indicated a positive response, signaling a robust public backing for this potential expansion in Maryland’s gaming industry. In a significant development, CBS News Baltimore has picked up on the recent poll regarding the legalization of online casino gambling in Maryland. This coverage by a major news outlet underscores the growing interest and importance of this issue in the state.

The Path to Legalization

For online casino gaming to become a reality in Maryland, Senate Bill 267 needs to progress through the legislative process. It must first clear the Budget and Taxation Committee and then gain approval from both chambers of the Maryland legislature. If successful, a simple majority vote by Maryland’s populace could see online casino gaming launching as early as June 2025.

Economic Implications and Educational Benefits

The legalization of online casinos in Maryland is not just about gaming; it’s also about economic and educational benefits. The revenue generated from brick-and-mortar casinos currently supports the Education Trust Fund, minority-owned businesses, and local jurisdictions. Online casino revenues are expected to bolster these efforts further. Senator Ron Watson, a proponent of SB267, emphasizes the bill’s potential to create new funding streams for education, particularly supporting the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, an initiative aimed at closing achievement gaps and enhancing educational opportunities from prekindergarten through post-secondary levels.

A Comparative Look at Demographic Responses

The poll also provided insights into how different demographic groups perceive the legalization of online casinos:

Age Groups: Support varied across age brackets, with the 35-44 age group showing the highest approval at 85.07%, while the 18-24 age group was the least supportive, though still majority positive at 63.42%.

Gender: Men showed higher support (83.02%) compared to women (69.11%).

Education Levels: Voters with different educational backgrounds showed varying levels of support, with post-graduate individuals showing a high approval rate of 80.87%.

