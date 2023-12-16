December 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 55 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Therapeutic Riding Welcomes Children and Teen Grief Programs Local Business Spotlight: JB Manheim, Local Author 12 More Business Owners Complete IVP Bringing Total to 100 Mastering the Art of Responsible Gambling: Tips and Strategies The Complete Guide to Matching Moissanite Wedding Bands 
Local News

Maryland Therapeutic Riding Welcomes Children and Teen Grief Programs

When Chesapeake Life Center’s Phoenix Rising Group gathers this winter, they’ll be joined by equine friends, too. That’s because the group for grieving children and teens will spending a Saturday afternoon at Maryland Therapeutic Riding, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland.

Horses are incredibly sensitive to human emotions and their emotional intelligence can be a helpful tool in one’s journey through grief. No horse experience is needed, and all activities are unmounted.

Phoenix Rising meets quarterly to provide children ages 6 to 18 the opportunity to come together to socialize and feel supported in their grief. Groups are divided by age and grade level based on enrollment. Understanding that grief has no timeline, this quarterly program is open to everyone, no matter when your loss took place.

The session will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 and the cost is $25. Registration is required and on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Local Business Spotlight: JB Manheim, Local Author

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu