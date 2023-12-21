December 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Hall Launches Capital Campaign To Cool Things Off Pasadena Man Shot As Argument Turns Violent 3739 LOCAL Gifts and Experiences for Everyone On Your List! The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Flamant in West Annapolis Announces Closure
Life In The Area

Maryland Hall Launches Capital Campaign To Cool Things Off

Maryland Hall has announced its third capital Campaign in two decades.

Act III, Scene 1.

This new chapter is dedicated to updating the building-wide HVAC system with fresh air ventilation and upgrading the multipurpose Bowen Theatre, including acoustically decoupling its ceiling from the Main Stage so that both performance spaces can be utilized at the same time.

Our vision here is to activate all of our spaces through an update to our HVAC system, where we will be able
to serve more arts groups in a town with a critical shortage of performing spaces. This is an urgent project and
we need your help! Your contribution is valued and will enrich our infrastructure and increase our capacity to
serve the community through our mission of Art for All.

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

The HVAC system, a critical aspect of this campaign, will impact everyone who walks through the doors of Maryland Hall. This update is vital not only for the comfort of staff, volunteers, teachers, students, and patrons but also for their health and overall well-being. The enhanced climate control will ensure a more pleasant and safe environment, particularly during the extreme weather conditions that Maryland can often experience.

The Bowen Theatre upgrades will enable this incredible space to become a versatile and multipurpose theatre. As the demand for its use continues to rise within the community, these enhancements will reinforce Maryland Hall’s dynamics as a venue capable of accommodating a diverse range of performances, events, and activities. This project undoubtedly will enrich the capacity and availability of the arts in Annapolis and throughout the region.

Former Speaker Michael E. Busch has already shown incredible support by securing 1.3 million dollars in Bond Bills for Maryland Hall, which will be used for this project, and private donors who have graciously contributed nearly $2.7 million. However, $1.1 million is still needed to fully realize Act III, Scene 1, totaling an estimated cost of 5 million dollars.

Become a part of the evolution. Your contributions are invaluable in achieving Maryland Hall’s fundraising efforts that ultimately support its mission of Art for All.

Make a donation in support of Act III, Scene 1 today!

Your contribution will play a crucial role in ensuring the future of Maryland Hall as a thriving hub for creativity and cultural enrichment in Annapolis. Your support is not just a donation; it’s an investment in the arts, culture, and the well-being of our entire community.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Pasadena Man Shot As Argument Turns Violent

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu