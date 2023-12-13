December 13, 2023
Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming
Life In The Area

Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

 In commitment to presenting diverse programming, Maryland Hall creates intentional programming for all audiences. 

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

 The latest season of programming at Maryland Hall includes:

 As Maryland Hall continues to Reimagine, Rebuild and Reach Beyond, we are excited to announce the Maryland Hall Presents season for 23/24. Eight diverse and dynamic shows include a little Broadway, a bit of Disney, a live performance by youth from Paraguay, some circus energy, southeast Asian dance, astonishing visuals from Italy, African dance and drumming, and a magic school bus. Join us!

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Tickets are available now!

Historic Annapolis Receives Highest Recognition from American Alliance of Museums

