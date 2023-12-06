Man Stabbed Multiple Times Outside Eastport Royal Farms

The Annapolis Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday outside of the Royal Faarm convenience store in the City’s Eastport section.

On December 5, 2023, at approximately 11:40 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Royal Farms on the corner of Sixth Street and Chesapeake Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they were met by the stabbing victim, who was suffering from stab wounds to his body. After leaving the Royal Farms, the victim said he walked along Chesapeake Avenue, where he was approached by a short, unknown, Hispanic male suspect, approximately 20 years old, wearing a black winter coat. The victim said the suspect immediately began assaulting him with an edged weapon. The victim fled to the store for help.

The store clerk met with the victim before the police arrived. The clerk remembered waiting on a subject matching the suspect’s description before he rang up the victim.

The victim was transported to Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition, where he underwent surgery to repair a puncture in his intestine.

While investigating, another store employee located a pay stub on the ground outside of Royal Farms and police were able to obtain a photo of the person named on the pay stub. The first witness immediately identified the person in the picture as the subject who matched the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.

