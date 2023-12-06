December 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 38 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Understanding Bitcoin Transactions in the Protocol: Structure and Validation Watermark Partners with We Care & Friends For Queen of all Fund Drives Man Stabbed Multiple Times Outside Eastport Royal Farms FINAL WEEKEND: Compass Rose Theater’s I and You AACPS Superintendent Bedell to Lead In-Person Community Conversation on Safety and Wellness
Local News

Man Stabbed Multiple Times Outside Eastport Royal Farms

The Annapolis Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday outside of the Royal Faarm convenience store in the City’s Eastport section.

On December 5, 2023, at approximately 11:40 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Royal Farms on the corner of Sixth Street and Chesapeake Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they were met by the stabbing victim, who was suffering from stab wounds to his body. After leaving the Royal Farms, the victim said he walked along Chesapeake Avenue, where he was approached by a short, unknown, Hispanic male suspect, approximately 20 years old, wearing a black winter coat. The victim said the suspect immediately began assaulting him with an edged weapon. The victim fled to the store for help.  

The store clerk met with the victim before the police arrived. The clerk remembered waiting on a subject matching the suspect’s description before he rang up the victim.

The victim was transported to Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition, where he underwent surgery to repair a puncture in his intestine.

While investigating, another store employee located a pay stub on the ground outside of Royal Farms and police were able to obtain a photo of the person named on the pay stub. The first witness immediately identified the person in the picture as the subject who matched the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.

 

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

FINAL WEEKEND: Compass Rose Theater’s I and You

 Next Article

Watermark Partners with We Care & Friends For Queen of all Fund Drives

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu