Lusby Woman Killed in Lothian Crash

The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday in Lothian.

On December 5, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to southbound Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian for a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2018 Toyota Yaris, operated by Shaela McCray, 23, of Lusby, was traveling southbound on Route 4 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

McCray was pronounced deceased at the scene by Calvert County Fire officials.

