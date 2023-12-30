Local Business Spotlight: Mother’s Peninsula Grille

For the most authentic Mexican food, head to Mother’s Peninsula Grille in Arnold for Mamacita Mondays! It’s true!

Today, we sit down with Mother Dave, the owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grille in Arnold (and Mother’s Federal Hill Grille and Mother’s North Grille), to talk about how they keep on top of the ever-changing restaurant scene. We count televisions in one of the best places to watch sports, talk about the scratch kitchen, favorite recipes, live music, and the magic that happens on Mondays when his kitchen staff takes over!

Have a listen!

