December 9, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: Langton Green

I did not know much about Langton Green before recording this podcast, but now I do, and the best word I can use to describe the organization, program, and people is passion!

Today, we sit down with Mike Ragland, a member of the Board, and Diana Davis, the Director of Community Support to learn more about their services and their farm.

At the most basic level, Langton Green is a residential community for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live independently. And the individuals in the program determine how that plays out. Langton Green offers homes or apartments. They have career coaches to help their individuals thrive in their chosen employment. And (IMHO) the coolest thing is their 13-acre working farm in Crownsville/Millersville, with artwork by Cindy Fletcher-Holden dotting the property!

As you listen, you will hear the passion from Mike and Diana, and by the end, I am sure you will be more than ready to go up and see for yourself–and maybe take a goat yoga class!

Have a listen.

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

