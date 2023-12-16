December 16, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: JB Manheim, Local Author

Yes, it is December. And yes, it is football season. But why not talk a little baseball? JB (Jerry) Manheim is a local author with four books under his belt and a fifth coming out next month.

Spurned to write by Antique Roadshow, Jerry takes a look at baseball history during the deadball era and tries to answer some unanswered questions. While it is fiction, it is historical fiction based in fact with reasonable conclusions drawn. Jerry questions how several future Hall of Famers ended up in the same Army camp in Georgia before there was a Hall of Fame? Part thriller. Part history. And all baseball.

The books make a perfect gift for any baseball fan and are available at Amazon or any bookstore (you might need to ask for it to be ordered in ).

A fascinating conversation.

Have a listen.

NOTE: This was recorded outside at Rise Up in Edgewater and during the recording, we battled the arrival of leaf blowers, loud cars, and an occasional screeching child. I did my best to mitigate the sound, but there is some muffling and damping! Sorry. – JWF

