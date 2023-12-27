December 27, 2023
Live Blog: 2023 Military Bowl | Virginia Tech Vs Tulane | 2 PM

The final football game of 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be the 16th Military Bowl, which will pit the Virginia Tech Hokies against the Tulane Green Wave.

Prior to the game, festivities in DC and Annapolis kept people busy. The day started out with the Military Bowl Parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The parade went from the City Dock in Annapolis and ended at the stadium, where a free tailgate, sponsored by Budweiser and Katcef Brothers, awaited fans!

This will be a live blog for the game and festivities. You can also follow along on our Facebook Page — All Annapolis and on X (formerly Twitter) at @eyeonannapolis.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

