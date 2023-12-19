December 20, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis Team Up Again for Annapolis Gives!

Liquified Creative, an award-winning full-service advertising agency based in Annapolis, Maryland, announced its rebranding as Liquified Agency.  This launch includes a new visual identity, an updated website, and the evolution of the company’s overall strategic direction. 

Approaching its eighteenth year, Liquified continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to creative excellence. Over the last decade and a half, the agency has garnered international praise and accolades for its advertising, marketing, creative, public relations, and web development expertise.

Liquified’s Marketing Director, Caitlin Wiggins, emphasized that the rebrand wasn’t about presenting a “bigger and better” company. Instead, the goal was to evolve Liquified’s identity in a way that encapsulates the company’s evolution.

“As a creative marketing agency, our own brand sets the standard for what we can offer clients,” Wiggins stated. “Rebranding to Liquified Agency encapsulates our redefined approach to creative communication services, all within a fresh and dynamic identity that retains our unwavering passion. Liquified has evolved into a place where people come to explore, grow, and reach their fullest potential. That’s why we’ve updated our look to be just as ambitious as our clients, team, and partners are.” 

The new brand will serve as a platform for the agency’s next decade of growth — and expectations and spirits alike are high. Liquified also recently announced the opening of their second office location in Sarasota, Florida.

“We’ve designed hundreds of logos and brand identities across almost two decades of business. Now, we’re unveiling our most personal rebrand yet—our own,” said Shawn Noratel, Liquified’s Founding Partner and Creative Director. “Not only have we realized our own potential, but, more importantly, we intend to continue helping our clients fulfill theirs. The bottom line is that our brand should reflect that mentality. Our ethos is intentional growth, which ensures our strategies are both cutting-edge and rooted in genuine human connection.”

The brand launch is also accompanied by the resurfacing of Annapolis Gives, a campaign launched by Liquified and Eye on Annapolis back in 2020. 

Despite the agency expansion, Liquified’s roots remain firmly planted in Anne Arundel County, and they’re not about to let them wither. That’s why, collectively, Eye on Annapolis and Liquified Agency are launching the Annapolis Gives project–because the community has always been a priority. 

This time, the pair of local companies are on the hunt for one local restaurant or retail location that could use a dazzling complimentary branding package.

Ready to take the stage? Just drop us your pitch by visiting https://liquifiedagency.com/annapolis-gives/ and tell us why your business deserves a helping hand. All entries are due by January 5, 2024!

