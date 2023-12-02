Lee Ritenour is Taking the Stage at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
AMFM & The Songbird Collective Presents
A Tribute to Joni Mitchell
Sunday, January 28
12pm |
*All Ages Matinee
The Steel Wheels
Saturday, March 30
1pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
The Iron Maidens
Thursday, April 4
7:30pm | $39.50
Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
Friday, April 5
8pm | $35
Lee Ritenour
Sunday, April 7
7:30pm | $60
David Sanborn (RESCHEDULED FROM NOVEMBER 15)
Thursday, May 16
7:30pm | $75
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/03 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala: 20th Anniversary
12/04 Christmas With The Celts
12/05 Pokey LaFarge w. Louisa Stancioff
12/06 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2023
12/08 – 12/10 Carbon Leaf
12/10 Emily King
12/11 + 12 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas
12/13 + 14 Mac McAnally
12/15 Jon McLaughlin w. Bobbie Lee Stamper & Leo Sawikin
12/16 Gabe Dixon w. Sahara Moon (all ages matinee)
12/16 Comedian Pete Correale: Authentic w. Jared Stern
12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/17 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band
12/19 1964 The Tribute
12/21 Zebra (Presented by 97Underground.com)
12/22 Pressing Strings w. The Wilson Springs Hotel
12/23 A SQRRL! Holiday (all ages matinee) Presented By Annapolis Moms Media
12/23 An Evening with Pressing Strings
12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra
12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps
12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com