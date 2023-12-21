Leadership Anne Arundel Seeks Community Leaders for Neighborhood Leadership Academy

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the call for applications for the Neighborhood Leadership Academy Class of 2024.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) focuses on strategically recruiting individuals interested in tackling challenges in their communities throughout the county and preparing them to engage on issues that matter to them, thereby improving the quality of life for all residents of Anne Arundel County. NLA ensures that grassroots emerging leaders can access the leadership training and development needed to impact the critical issues affecting the quality of their lives and communities. The program provides interactive, hands-on training for participants on how to identify and assess community needs, to work with, engage and lead other citizens, and to better understand and gain access to existing resources and decision-makers affecting their communities. The class of 20-25 meets for six sessions over six months.

The NLA program is offered at no charge to the participants, assisted, in part, by the Jerome S. & Grace H. Murray Foundation and Anne Arundel County and Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. through the County Executive’s Community Support Grant.

NLA participants are selected based on their sincere concern for the county and on their commitment to making a difference in their community. The next NLA Class will begin in January 2024, commencing in June at tribute for community leadership and graduation.

The deadline for applications is December 31, 2023. More information and the online application can be found at https://www.leadershipaa.org/page/NLA

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

