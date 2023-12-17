Junior League of Annapolis Establishes Endowment Fund

A Nonprofit Endowment Fund has been established at the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) to benefit the Junior League of Annapolis. The goal of this fund is to support the Junior League of Annapolis in perpetuity to ensure its long-term success.

“We are thrilled to announce our Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County,” said Michele Myers, President of the Junior League of Annapolis. “This endowment fund helps ensure the strength and longevity of our organization to continue our work to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”

Every gift to the Junior League of Annapolis Endowment will help the organization grow and ensure our mission is perpetually supported. To donate to the Junior League of Annapolis Endowment Fund, please visit: https://www.cfaac.org/JLA

“Growing the value of the Junior League of Annapolis Endowment Fund will ensure our organization’s long-term success,” added Myers. “In addition, individuals can now donate to our endowment through various gifts, including complex assets such as stocks, real estate, and mutual funds.”

