Joanna Tobin Announces Re-Election Bid for Board of Education

Joanna Bache Tobin announced today she will seek a second 4-year term to represent District 6 on the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. First sworn to serve on the BOE in December 2020, Tobin quickly gained the confidence of her board colleagues to become the BOE President. As President, she works closely with members of the board and BOE Citizens Advisory Committee, as well as the Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS).

Tobin cites the need for leadership continuity as the driving force behind her rerun decision. “Our county school system emerged from Covid setbacks stronger than before,” Tobin says. “For this reason, it is apparent to me that experienced leadership on the Board of Education is necessary for tackling difficult and, sometimes controversial, issues that require bold moves.”

For the first time in its long history, the entire AACPS Board of Education is up for re-election. “As the BOE has transitioned to an all-elected BOE, I believe the Superintendent, teachers and administrators, and parents and students deserve experienced leaders who can match logistics, academic achievement, and mental wellness and safety in workable and equitable ways,” Tobin says.Tobin began her stint on the BOE as chair of the Policy Committee and was instrumental in passing of the first LGBTQ+ Student Protection Policy in the state of Maryland. As BOE President, she led the board through the hiring process to select a new AACPS Superintendent. As President, she has worked closely with the Superintendent, Dr. Mark Bedell, to transform a broken school transportation system. Moreover, Tobin’s voting record reflects the wishes of her constituency along with the needs of the school system. “I look forward to a new BOE term, especially an opportunity to help execute the long-awaited Blueprint for Maryland’s Future in Anne Arundel County to make our county number one in the state in student advancement,” she said. Learn more here.

