December 21, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and Old Bay Team Up for Butter

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a Baltimore landmark since 1974, and iconic seasoning brand, OLD BAY®, introduce two new OLD BAY-flavored butter spreads that will deliver the unique flavor of OLD BAY that fans know and love.

OLD BAY® Garlic Butter is a ready-to-use savory spread made with OLD BAY Seasoning, real butter, and garlic, while OLD BAY® Honey Butter offers a sweeter flavor profile. For the first time, fans of both brands can use both butters to easily spread, pour, and dip their bread, seafood, vegetables, and more.

The two butters are available now at select retailers in the Baltimore region and on Jimmy’s online store, with plans to expand into larger markets early next year.

“Our goal, which we executed, is to keep the butters as natural as possible – real butter, extra virgin olive oil, and seasonings without any added preservatives, or artificial sweeteners,” said Chef and Co-Owner, Tony Minadakis. “We always take a restaurant chef’s approach to product development to guarantee that what our guests enjoy at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is the same quality that they purchase in a store or online, and we know that our guests really enjoy any and everything OLD BAY.”

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood entered the retail space in 2022 and now offers a variety of their Maryland Seafood classics for sale to retailers in more than 20 states. The retail options include restaurant staples like Crab Cakes, Crab Cake Egg Rolls, Crab soups, Crab dip, Crab pretzels, and more.

More information, including a store locator, can be found here. The Maryland-based companies plan to announce additional products in January 2024.

Maryland Hall Launches Capital Campaign To Cool Things Off

The Rising Popularity of THCA Diamonds: What You Need to Know?

