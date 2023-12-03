It’s Virginia Tech and Tulane Coming to Annapolis for the Military Bowl on December 27th!

The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that Virginia Tech will play Tulane in the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com, benefiting the USO on Wednesday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“What a great matchup of exciting teams!” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Virginia Tech came on strong during the second half of the season, while Tulane spent most of the season in the national rankings and is enjoying the best football era in school history. It should be a great Bowl Week in Washington, D.C., and a terrific matchup in Annapolis!”

It will be the 10th meeting between the teams, but the first since 1989, when Virginia Tech prevailed 30-13 in Blacksburg. The Hokies lead the all-time series, 5-4.

Virginia Tech (6-6) will be making its first bowl appearance under Coach Brent Pry, clinching their postseason berth with a 55-17 thumping of rival Virginia in the regular season finale. The Hokies are led by a pair of second-team All-ACC selections, defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland and running back/kick returner Bhayshul Tuten.

It will be the Hokies’ third trip to the Military Bowl. They faced Cincinnati in 2014 and 2018, beating the Bearcats 33-17 before a capacity crowd of 34,277 in the first meeting, but losing the rematch 35-31 before 32,832.

After winning the American Athletic Conference last year and beating Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl, Tulane (11-2) made it back to the conference championship game this season, losing to SMU, 26-14, on Saturday night. The Green Wave had 18 players receive all-conference honors this season, led by quarterback Michael Pratt, the American’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members, their families and caregivers.

