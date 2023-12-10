December 10, 2023
It’s An AACPS Winter Wonderland at the Mall Through January 2nd

Artwork from elementary students across Anne Arundel County will be showcased at Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Elementary Winter Wonderland Art Exhibit through January 3rd at the Annapolis Mall.

The elementary winter-themed artwork will be on display through January 3, 2024. The exhibit will proudly feature the work of more than 250 students and can be seen in the mall’s corridor between The Container Store and Build-A-Bear.

The subject matter ranges from vibrant snowy scenes, penguins, and snowmen to abstract snowflake designs. A variety of mediums – including tempera and watercolor paint, paper collage, and mixed media – will be showcased.

Westfield Annapolis Mall staff and customers have repeatedly remarked that they look forward to the return of the exhibit every year because they consider the work by student artists exemplary.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

