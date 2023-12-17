Here’s the 2024-2025 AACPS School Calendar

The Board of Education has followed the recommendations of the school system’s Calendar Committee, adopting a 2024-2025 school year calendar that calls for classes to begin for students on Monday, August 26, 2024, and end on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The calendar, adopted at the Board’s December 6, 2023, meeting, maintains the holiday closings contained in the current school year calendar as well as a three-day Thanksgiving break, an eight-day Christmas/Winter break, and a six-day Easter/Spring break. It also contains a closing for Rosh Hashanah and builds in three days to be used in the case of inclement weather. Yom Kippur and Eid al-Fitr occur on weekends in the 2024-2025 school year.

In adopting the calendar, the Board approved an amendment adding Lunar New Year to its list of recognized cultural and religious observances. The school system will remain open on that day (January 29, 2025, in the 2024-2025 school year), but tests and exams will not be administered.

The calendar calls for elementary and middle schools to be closed for students on November 1, 2024, as was the case this year, with staff taking part in professional development on that day. It also contains four two-hour early dismissals to allow for staff to engage in professional development related to equity and two two-hour early dismissals at the end of each of the four marking periods.

A complete 2024-2025 calendar can be found at www.aacps.org/2425calendar.

