GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT: Homestead Gardens’ December 13th

Grab your gal pals on December 13th for the 2023 Holiday Girls’ Night Out at Homestead Gardens in both Severna Park and Davidsonville. Explore the beautiful showroom, greenhouse, and nursery filled with thirty uniquely themed Christmas trees. Marvel at the intricate decorations and gather inspiration for your own festive decor.

Indulge your senses with a selection of fine wines and craft beers. Sommeliers will guide you through the tasting notes and flavors. Explore the showroom and find thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. From home decor pieces to unique stocking stuffers, Homestead has something for everyone on your list this holiday season.

This is a special evening of shopping, sipping, and mingling! The event is open to both ladies (and gentlemen too). Bring your friends and loved ones to share the holiday cheer. For every $5 spent on beer and wine, a donation will be made to two non-profit organizations. Your attendance will not only give you a memorable experience but also make a positive difference in our community. This year, Girls Night Out will support Charting Careers, a non-profit that inspires young people to achieve their goals through mentoring and life-enriching opportunities at the Davidsonville store. The second is the Good Neighbor Group of Severna Park, a grassroots organization that connects people, supports charitable giving and helps preserve the environment in Severna Park.

But best of all, you can save 25% discount on all regular-priced items in the store (with a few exceptions). So save the date, invite your friends, and get ready for a stylish start to the holiday season at the 2023 Holiday Girls’ Night Out.

Rumor has it that the “Big Man” himself will make an appearance for some photos, so you might want to bring your list.

