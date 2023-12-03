Gary Jobson Tapped to Lead Annapolis Film Festival Board

The Annapolis Film Festival as announced that Gary Jobson has been named Chairman of the Board for its 12th year. A celebrated America’s Cup champion, renowned host, film producer, and accomplished author, Jobson brings his extraordinary expertise to lead the festival into a new era of cinematic excellence and community engagement.

Gary Jobson’s career spans competitive sailing, media, and film production. A distinguished America’s Cup winner when he sailed with media mogul Ted Turner on Courageous, Jobson’s expertise in competitive sailing has earned him global recognition. As a charismatic host and commentator, he has shared his passion for the sea with audiences worldwide, commentating on the Volvo Ocean Race and America’s Cup for NBC, and speaking at countless yacht clubs around the world. His contributions to the film industry, as both a producer and subject, further showcase his commitment to visual storytelling.

As the new Chairman of the Board, Gary Jobson brings a unique blend of leadership, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the arts. His extensive experience on national and local boards, coupled with his love for Annapolis as a longtime resident, positions him as the perfect advocate for the festival’s mission to celebrate independent cinema and engage the community in larger, more creative ways.

Jobson expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am honored to be a part of the Annapolis Film Festival, an event that resonates with the spirit of our vibrant community. Film has the power to inspire, educate, and entertain, and I am excited to contribute to the growth and success of this exceptional festival.”

Under Jobson’s guidance, the Annapolis Film Festival is poised to continue its tradition of showcasing thought-provoking new release films, fostering emerging talent, and providing a platform for cultural exchange as it simultaneously moves forward towards greater sustainability and growth. Joining Jobson are several new Board Members who share the same mission and passion: Seelan Abraham, John Wojchik, Nancy Murphy, Kimberly Teter, and Shauna Miller.

The 12th annual Annapolis Film Festival will take place from April 4-7, 2024. Festival passes at a holiday discount are now on sale through December 24th and can be purchased here. To learn more about Gary Jobson and the Annapolis Film Festival’s upcoming events, please visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com and follow across social media channels.

