Free Parking in Annapolis for the Holidays!

Yes, there will be free parking in downtown Annapolis this Holiday season.

For a more than a decade, Annapolis City has offered free parking options in Downtown Annapoli from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, and 2023 will be no different!

For street parking, the first two hours will be free but you ,must use the ParkMobile app (or website) to initiate your session and use the discount code ParkDTA. Most street parking has a two or three hour limit, so you will need to extend (and pay) for a second or third hour via the app. Please be aware that the City has recently extended the hours of enforcement to 8:30 p.m. in many areas. And many many public spaces do not have meters or kiosks and are enforced by signage indicating the correct zone. Hourly rates for street parking vary between $2 and $4. Fines for an expired meter or zone are $50.

Hillman Garage is open once again and your first hour of parking will be free with the ParkMobile app (or website) and the code ParkDTA. Parking rates in the garage start at $3/hour with a maximum of $23.25 for 5+ hours. You will need to pay for any additional time in the garage in advance. While there are no gates in the new garage, it should be treated as if it were street parking. Pay in advance. Tickets are issued for staying past the pre-paid time and the fine is $50.

The ParkMobile app should warn you when time is expiring so you may be able to extend your time directly from the app without returning to your car.

More details at Annapolis Parking.

