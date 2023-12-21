December 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Flamant in West Annapolis Announces Closure Leadership Anne Arundel Seeks Community Leaders for Neighborhood Leadership Academy THCA Diamonds: What They Are and How to Make Them Daily News Brief | December 21, 2023
Life In The Area

Flamant in West Annapolis Announces Closure

In a heartfelt post to patrons, Frederik De Pue, owner of Flamant, announced the difficult decision to close the cherished West Annapolis establishment.

Expressing immense gratitude for the loyal support received over the years, De Pue acknowledged the patrons as the backbone of Flamant. The restaurant’s mission was to be a place of joy, challenges, and, above all, a community hub where connections were forged around the tables.

Flamant’s last day of service is set for December 31st, with gift cards and reservations honored until the closing date.

De Pue said there are new owners with a rich culinary background who plan to continue operations shortly after the new year. Details about the new venue will be unveiled in the coming year.

In his farewell message, De Pue expressed bittersweet sentiments and thanked patrons for allowing Flamant to serve them. He urged continued support for local businesses in West Annapolis that contribute to the uniqueness of the community. Additionally, he extended an invitation to visit The Henri in Washington, D.C., should patrons find themselves in the area.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Leadership Anne Arundel Seeks Community Leaders for Neighborhood Leadership Academy

 Next Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu