Flamant in West Annapolis Announces Closure

In a heartfelt post to patrons, Frederik De Pue, owner of Flamant, announced the difficult decision to close the cherished West Annapolis establishment.

Expressing immense gratitude for the loyal support received over the years, De Pue acknowledged the patrons as the backbone of Flamant. The restaurant’s mission was to be a place of joy, challenges, and, above all, a community hub where connections were forged around the tables.

Flamant’s last day of service is set for December 31st, with gift cards and reservations honored until the closing date.

De Pue said there are new owners with a rich culinary background who plan to continue operations shortly after the new year. Details about the new venue will be unveiled in the coming year.

In his farewell message, De Pue expressed bittersweet sentiments and thanked patrons for allowing Flamant to serve them. He urged continued support for local businesses in West Annapolis that contribute to the uniqueness of the community. Additionally, he extended an invitation to visit The Henri in Washington, D.C., should patrons find themselves in the area.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

