Finalists Are In for Naming of Two News Schools

The committees established to recommend formal names for two new schools set to open in the 2024-2025 school year have narrowed the list of possibilities to groups of finalists, and public comment is now being sought on those lists.

The Old Mill West High School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:

Millersville High School

Severn High School

Severn Run High School

Veterans High School

West High School

Public comment on those names can be provided through this link. The deadline to submit comment is noon on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The West County Elementary School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:

Conway Elementary School

Little Patuxent Elementary School

Patuxent River Elementary School

Two Rivers Elementary School

Public comment on those names can be provided through this link. The deadline to submit comment is noon on Friday, December 8, 2023.

NEXT STEPS

The committees will review public comment and meet again to decide on a name or names to submit to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell for consideration. The committees may submit no more than three names to be considered and may indicate a preferred name if more than one is submitted.

Dr. Bedell will provide his recommendations to the Board of Education publicly at the Board’s December 20, 2023, meeting. Public comment on Dr. Bedell’s recommendations will then be solicited before the Board votes on formal names for the schools at its January 3, 2024, meeting.

The Old Mill West High School Naming Committee will conduct its next meeting virtually at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The public may watch the meeting through this link. There will be no opportunity for public comment or input at this meeting.

The West County Elementary School Naming Committee will conduct its next meeting virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The public may watch the meeting through this link. There will be no opportunity for public comment or input at this meeting.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

