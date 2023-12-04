FINAL DAYS: Arundel Federal Savings Bank Hosting Holiday Toy Drive

Through December 6th, all five local Arundel Federal Savings Bank branches will collect toy donations to support those in need in our community this holiday season.

Everyone is invited to stop by any of Arundel Federal’s five area branches to donate a new, unwrapped toy for distribution.

This year’s donations will go to various organizations in all areas of Anne Arundel County, including the South Baltimore Network to include local low-income communities of Curtis Bay, Brooklyn, and Cherry Hill. Additionally, toys are needed for the Baltimore Washington Medical Center’s Pediatric Unit for children receiving medical care. Toys needed: cars, trucks, dinosaurs, stuffed animals, coloring books, crayons, Legos for all ages, Disney dolls, Barbie dolls, Fischer price toys, doodle board, tea sets, etc. And finally, SOFO, the. South Forest Drive Business Association (Annapolis) which will deliver toys to underprivileged children in the SOFO corridor.

Visit ArundelFederal.com for more information. Member FDIC.

