December 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Eve Case Named Winner of National Social Studies Leader Award LIVE Blog: 124th Army Navy Game | December 9, 2023 | 3:10 PM | Gillette Stadium All You Need To Know About 124th Army-Navy Game Local Business Spotlight: Langton Green County Detention Department Launches Program to Increase Safety
Local News

Eve Case Named Winner of National Social Studies Leader Award

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Social Studies Coordinator Eve Case has been named the 2023 winner of the Mel Miller Social Studies Leader Award by the National Social Studies Supervisors Association, a part of the National Council for the Social Studies.

Case, who has served in her current position since 2016, was presented with the award by the group yesterday during its annual conference. She has worked for AACPS since 2006, starting as a teacher at Severna Park Middle School and then serving as a teacher and department chair at the school from 2011 until assuming her current position.

“This honor is about far more than just me,” Case said. “I believe that a successful social studies program is one that works in partnership with teachers and multiple community stakeholders to build opportunities to empower students to become educated consumers of information who think critically, advocate locally, and strive to impact globally.”

The award is given annually to an individual who best exemplifies the leadership qualities of a social studies professional. Criteria for the award include: active involvement in improving classroom instruction; advocacy for K-12 social studies education; assisting teachers in matters of content, curriculum, and resources; partnering with local community resources to enhance social studies instruction; and assisting in the creation of curriculum materials.

The award recognizes Case’s “deep dedication to supporting the 80,000 K-12 students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools by providing rich professional development opportunities and partnering with local universities and historical organizations while developing equitable and inclusive curriculum so that all students recognize their own stories in our nation’s Grand Narrative,” the association wrote in its letter notifying Case of the award.

The award is named in honor of Mel Miller, a social studies supervisor from Michigan who was a dedicated member of NSSSA and who contributed immeasurably to the organization and its goals.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

LIVE Blog: 124th Army Navy Game | December 9, 2023 | 3:10 PM | Gillette Stadium

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu