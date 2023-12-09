Eve Case Named Winner of National Social Studies Leader Award

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Social Studies Coordinator Eve Case has been named the 2023 winner of the Mel Miller Social Studies Leader Award by the National Social Studies Supervisors Association, a part of the National Council for the Social Studies.

Case, who has served in her current position since 2016, was presented with the award by the group yesterday during its annual conference. She has worked for AACPS since 2006, starting as a teacher at Severna Park Middle School and then serving as a teacher and department chair at the school from 2011 until assuming her current position.

“This honor is about far more than just me,” Case said. “I believe that a successful social studies program is one that works in partnership with teachers and multiple community stakeholders to build opportunities to empower students to become educated consumers of information who think critically, advocate locally, and strive to impact globally.”

The award is given annually to an individual who best exemplifies the leadership qualities of a social studies professional. Criteria for the award include: active involvement in improving classroom instruction; advocacy for K-12 social studies education; assisting teachers in matters of content, curriculum, and resources; partnering with local community resources to enhance social studies instruction; and assisting in the creation of curriculum materials.

The award recognizes Case’s “deep dedication to supporting the 80,000 K-12 students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools by providing rich professional development opportunities and partnering with local universities and historical organizations while developing equitable and inclusive curriculum so that all students recognize their own stories in our nation’s Grand Narrative,” the association wrote in its letter notifying Case of the award.

The award is named in honor of Mel Miller, a social studies supervisor from Michigan who was a dedicated member of NSSSA and who contributed immeasurably to the organization and its goals.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

