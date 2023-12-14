December 14, 2023
Local News

Edgewater Man Killed in Head-On Crash, Two Others Injured

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash in Southern Anne Arundel County that killed an Edgewater man and left two others seriously injured.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a traffic crash in the area of Solomons Island Road near Owensville Sudley Road in Harwood.

Police believe a 2019 Ford Escape, operated by a 32-year-old male from Edgewater, was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 Ford Fiesta head-on that was traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road. 

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, Stephen Lee Horodyski, 68, of Edgewater, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. A passenger in the Ford Fiesta, a 66-year-old female from Gambrills, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 32-year-old male from Edgewater, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

