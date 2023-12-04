Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade On Tap for December 9th

The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, presented by the Long & Foster Real Estate Eastport Office, is an event you won’t want to miss. On Saturday, December 9th, the Eastport Yacht Club will be lighting up Annapolis with the 41st presentation of one of its signature events, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade.

And for the 5th year in a row, the Long & Foster Eastport Office will be the Title Sponsor. This much-imitated statewide award-winning event draws people from around the region to Annapolis city dock, waterfront area restaurants, watering holes, hotels, homes, offices, and Eastport’s street end parks.

The event kicks off at 6 pm in Annapolis Harbor and runs until 8 p.m. Anywhere from 40 to 50 uniquely lighted yachts will appear out of the dark and parade up Spa Creek and Ego Alley, providing a dazzling visual holiday light experience. Music, singing, and visual surprises are part of the event. The air is electric, and you will want to be part of the excitement. Come early in the afternoon and wander around city dock and see many of the yachts in the process of decorating for the evening parade. Two fleets participate and switch places mid-event: one circling in front of Eastport Yacht Club, City Dock and the Naval Academy Seawall, the other circles the length of Spa Creek inside the bridge.

Serving as Title sponsor for the Lights Parade for the Fifth year in a row is the Long & Foster Real Estate Eastport Office. A choice viewing spot for those attending the parade is on the bridge near their office.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

