Eastport Man Recovering from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The Annapolis Police are investigating the latest shooting in the City.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 2:00 AM, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street for a shooting report.

Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The victim told officers that he was in the 900 block of President Street in the Harbor House community when an unknown person shot him. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

There was an Annapolis Police officer stationed in Harbor House who did not hear or see any evidence of a shooting but responded to the call.

The victim’s injury was consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At that time, he advised investigators that his injury occurred due to the negligent handling of a handgun.

