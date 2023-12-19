December 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Happy Birthday Galway Bay Eastport Man Recovering from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Melwood and Children’s National Hospital Team Up for Summer Camp Experience Anne Arundel County Council Fails to Pass Affordable Housing Bill The Ultimate Guide to Sports Betting and Casino Entertainment on UFA345
Local News

Eastport Man Recovering from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The Annapolis Police are investigating the latest shooting in the City.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 2:00 AM, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street for a shooting report.

Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The victim told officers that he was in the 900 block of President Street in the Harbor House community when an unknown person shot him. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. 

There was an Annapolis Police officer stationed in Harbor House who did not hear or see any evidence of a shooting but responded to the call.

The victim’s injury was consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At that time, he advised investigators that his injury occurred due to the negligent handling of a handgun.  

Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Melwood and Children’s National Hospital Team Up for Summer Camp Experience

 Next Article

Happy Birthday Galway Bay

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu