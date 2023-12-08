Daily News Brief | December 8, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout & Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

A Netherlands report from the Annapolis City Council. Some news on a new reading curriculum from the Board of Education along with new officers to lead the Board. Six scholarships were awarded by Crosby Marketing to local students at AACC. A gigantic list of things to do this weekend. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with Langton Green, and of course, Canines and Crosstreks!

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 8th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I hope you had a blast at Midnight Madness–there are two more to come! I am hopping on a plane in a little bit to head up to Boston to watch Navy beat Army tomorrow afternoon. Be sure to follow us for all the updates from Gillette Stadium! We’ll be Tweeting or Xing and will also have a live blog, and photogs on the field for America’s game! OK, we have news, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

If you want to hear what the Annapolis City Council and Department heads learned while in the Netherlands on their junket, you can tune into the City’s YouTube channel today at 2 pm when they will make a presentation to, well, themselves about what they did and saw, and learned. While not the most convenient time for everyone, I do suspect it will be archived and available after the meeting. This is a special meeting, so there is no public testimony or interaction.

The Board of Education said goodbye to Joanna Tobin as their President and selected Bob Silkworth to succeed her and to continue carrying the mantle. Corinne Frank was selected as Vice President. And with that, the Board approved a nearly $20 million dollar contract to revamp the elementary school reading curriculum. The county has been lagging behind the rest of the State and the nation in reading, so this is a welcome change, and the program, The Science of Reading, has seen success across the country. It is a different way and Dr. Bedell warned there will be some heavy lifting to get staff up to speed, but he is a big fan of it as well.

Speaking of schools. Over at AACC, Crosby Marketing has named their latest group of scholarship recipients. They started the program in 2022, and each year, they offer $100,000 in scholarship money to students looking to pursue degrees and careers in advertising and PR. Chyna Cid, Jeffrey Hopper, Christina Ahn, Melissa Wigginton, Krystal Harrison, and Tyrone Majors will all receive the two-year scholarships. Along with that is a mentor at Crosby to help them through their years and once done, they are offered a summer internship at Crosby to gain added experience. And, of course, Crosby gets a first look at the cream of the crop for hiring. We did a great podcast a while back with Ray Crosby– scroll back and give that a listen!

OK, that is a wrap on the news let’s look at some events for you this weekend! And you know, with the holidays, the calendar is getting crowded!

The Annapolis Holiday Market runs through Sunday at Susan Campbell Park with more than 70 vendors in a festive pop-up village right at the water’s edge.

Tonight at Maryland Hall, The Annapolis Chorale and the Chamber Orchestra will hold its Celebration of Christmas. Tickets are available at MarylandHall.org and the show gets underway at 8 pm.

Tomorrow at 3 pm, be at St. Anne’s Church in Annapolis for Tuba Christmas. It is exactly what it says it is. Several dozen tubas all playing Christmas Carols. How fun.

Tomorrow evening the waterfront will be lit. With boats with lights. It is the Annual Eastport Yacht Club Parade of Lights sponsored by Long & Foster Eastport Office. The first one will push off at 6 pm and it should be done by 8:30 pm or so. The best vantage point if you are not at Bay Bells and Shark Tails is the Eastport Bridge–and the weather looks reasonable.

And tomorrow and Sunday– The Ballet Theater of Maryland is presenting the incredible production of The Nutcracker at Maryland Hall. If you miss it this weekend, they are doing it again next weekend too! Tickets at MarylandHall.org.

And ongoing at the Classic Theater of Maryland– White Christmas and A Christmas Carol. And ongoing at the Colonial Players– also A Christmas Carol–not sure if there are tickets left for that as it is a hot one!

And be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with the folks from Langton Green –that drops at noon tomorrow!

A lot of choices. Good luck. And have fun!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–Kelly goes AWOL, but we chat about Chop and Buddy, who need a forever home before the holidays! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos , and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that semi-new (thanks Jess) DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Scout & Molly’s.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, keep shopping local, and BEAT ARMY! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

