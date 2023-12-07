Daily News Brief | December 7, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A fatal crash in Lothian. A stabbing outside an Eastport convenience store. A conversation about wellness and safety for school children. Two new public schools are coming, and they both need names. Midnight Madness is here tonight with plenty of entertainment on tap.

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Thursday, December 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I’m having one of those weeks where I inadvertently over-scheduled myself and am in the process of pulling my hair out. Can anyone relate? Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Yesterday, we mentioned a fatal crash in Lothian. It happened on Tuesday afternoon at about 2:10 pm, and according to the Anne Arundel County Police, Shaela McCray, 23, of Lusby, was driving her Toyota on Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road when the car left the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are still investigating.

In Eastport, a man was stabbed multiple times after shopping at Royal Farms. On Tuesday at 11:40 pm, a man had just left the Royal Farms store and was walking along Chesapeake Avenue when a Hispanic male, about 20 years old, wearing a black winter coat, stabbed him multiple times. He returned to the Royal Farms for assistance and was flown to shock trauma in serious condition and underwent surgery to repair punctures in his intestine. The on-the-ball store employees really helped the Annapolis Police out here. The clerk at the register recalls serving a man with the same description as the suspect right after the victim. Then, another employee located a discarded pay stub in the parking lot, and the police were able to pull up a photo. The clerk confirmed it was the same man. I suppose the police are trying to find him as there have been no arrests, and police are still asking anyone with information to call the Annapolis Police at 410-260-3439.

This is a very important meeting if you are a parent of a public school child. On Monday at 6:30 pm at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center in Annapolis, Superintendent Mark Bedell will lead a community discussion on safety and wellness for our students. Bedell will make some opening remarks, and then the audience will be divided into facilitated groups, which will be recorded and posted online afterward. Translators, if needed, are available. Seating is limited to about 125, which is the capacity of the venue.

And speaking of schools. There are two new ones in the pipeline. There is an Old Mill West High School and a West County Elementary School, and the district is looking for help with names. You can submit comments at aacps.org through December 8th. But here are the names in the running. For the Old Mill West– Millersville High School, Severn High School,. Severn Run High School (my choice), Veterans High School, and West High School. For the elementary school–Conway Elementary School, Little Patuxent Elementary School, Patuxent Elementary School, or Two Rivers Elementary School. Kinda liking the Little Pax on this, but I don’t have a dog in this fight.

Tonight. The first of the three Midnight Madnesses take over downtown Annapolis. It is time to get out and explore West Street, Maryland Avenue, Dock Street, Randall Street, Market Space, Compromise Street, and Main Street for all your holiday gifts. Lots of free food and drink and plenty of entertainment from the Cousin Eddy Band to the Salvation Army Band. From the Annapolis High Chorus to the Sons of the Severn. Toss in some ornament-making stations and a belly dancer, and you have a great night on tap. And also opening tomorrow night the Annapolis Holiday Market down at the Susan Campbell Park. Ho ho. ho. Enjoy!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight a wonderful discussion with Langton Green.

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year.

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it's Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes.

