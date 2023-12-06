Daily News Brief | December 6, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Too many are dying on our roads this year. Annapolis Police explain how they came to misspell Annapolis on one of their police cars. County Executive Pittman released his State of the County video yesterday. There are still tickets available for Bay Bells and Shark Tails this Saturday for the Lights Parade. And finally, prepare yourself–the Santa Speedo Run is coming! Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Langton Green! And, of course, more plugs for our daily newsletter–help us get to 8,000!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The Annapolis Police Department made a post on Facebook last night explaining how they ended up spelling Annapolis with two P’s. They said it was the door from another car and it just did not line up. I am not buying it because if that was the case, the word above it, POLICE, would have been skewed as well. Anyhow, we have news so let’s get into it, shall we?

Here’s a statistic I heard yesterday. So far. 554 people have died in car crashes this year in Maryland. That includes 135 pedestrians and 15 bicyclists. This is already 5% over the entire year last year, and we have 25 more days to go. And that number does not include one more fatality in Anne Arundel County. We don’t have the details just yet but a person was killed yesterday afternoon in a crash in Lothian at Lower Pindell Road and Maryland Route 4. Please buckle up. Be alert. Assume the other driver will not follow the rules of the road. Be safe; your families need you!

Yesterday afternoon, County Executive Pittman released the 2023 State of the County video. The County Executives used to do this in-person early in the year, but the video allows for charts and visuals and the ability to go on-site. It’s about 20 minutes long, and we have it on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, or you can get it on the County’s YouTube Channel. Definitely worth a watch if you have a few moments!

While I was out for my walk yesterday I noticed that there is a hearing for a fast food restaurant to be built at the corner of Bay Ridge Road and Edgewood Road on the pad site at the Giant. I was speculating with some friends, and we were on the Chick-fil-A bandwagon. I texted my Alderpeep, Rob Savidge (who is ALWAYS very responsive, I might add), and he told me that it was a Taco Bell. And I am not sure how I feel about that. Chick-fil-A, I can see. Taco Bell–not so much. But I tell you is any Wawa or Sheetz people are listening–if this Taco Bell falls through—I’d be all-in for either of you!

Remember, the 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run is coming! The fun event is on tap for December 16th at O’Brien’s downtown. Bring some toys or food and the fun gets underway at 11 am with the actual run, stroll, jog. walk taking off at 12:30pm. If you have never seen it, we have a bunch of photos from prior runs at EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and you can get more info at Annapolis Santa Speedo Run on Facebook!

This Saturday is the Lights Parade in Annapolis, and I just looked, and there are still some tickets for Bay Bells and Shark Tails. Tickets are $100 and the location for the parade can’t be any better–in a heated tent on the shores of Spa Creek at the Charles Carroll House. Info and tickets at Csh2o.org. Need more info, check out the bonus pod we did!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with the folks at Langton Green–an organization I knew little about, but am now absolutely wowed at. So look for that at noon on Saturday!

And by now, you know the drill. Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email. It’s free, comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm, will keep you up to speed on all the top LOCAL news stories, and is paywall free! There’s a signup link right here in the show notes! Can you help get us to 8,000 subscribers by the end of the year?

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark. And this is a special one–not for her segment, but because tomorrow is her birthday. And she is one of those who milks it out into a month. So, if you see her out and about, buy a Bud Light for her. And if you want to know how old she is, DM me, and I will spill her secret! Happy BirthDAY, Bridgett! Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

