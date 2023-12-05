Daily News Brief | December 5, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A man with a gun at the Town Center ran into Outback, and both Anne Arundel and Annapolis City Police suggest it was their case. It was two employees who were involved in the Taco Bell stabbing on Friday. PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic carrier, is having a flash sale until December 8! Flights from BWI or Dulles to Iceland are $79, and if you want to go to Dublin, London, Amsterdam, or Paris, it's only $99. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and we have THREE shows today.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, I just checked in on the Boston weather, and it looks like there are some mild conditions for Saturday’s Army-Navy Game. And I am surprised that I haven’t seen any spirit spots on YouTube. They are always so fun. If you see any for the game, send them my way. Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Yesterday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police reported that officers were on patrol at the Annapolis Town Center when they were approached by a witness who saw an altercation with a gun. The suspect was seen walking into the Outback Steakhouse across the street and was detained by police. They discovered a knife on his waist, a Glock replica BB gun in his backpack, along with an unloaded 9mm ghost gun. The 34-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged. Oddly enough, yesterday evening, the Annapolis Police reported the same crime and praised their officers for “quick work” in apprehending the suspect. Court records show the arresting agency was Anne Arundel County and both the Town Center and Outback are located in the County jurisdiction but somewhat near the City line.

And an update to the report we brought you yesterday about Friday’s stabbing at Taco Bell. According to the Annapolis Police, it was an altercation between two employees. Without provocation, police say the suspect began to attack the victim. Then the suspect removed his gloves, got a pair of scissors, and repeatedly stabbed him in the face. The victim was transported to AAMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled on foot and police could not locate him and are asking for anyone with information to call them at 410-260-3439. Although, if they were two employees, I’d think Taco Bell probably has the name and address for the police.

If you are considering a trip to Europe, listen up. PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic carrier, is offering one-way fares from BWI (and Dulles) to Iceland for $79 and to Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris for only $99. The fine print–you need to book by December 8th and fly by the end of April 2024. The taxes, fees, and carrier charges are included. But remember, this is a low-cost carrier, so baggage fees will likely apply, as well as some others. But do check it out at flyplay.com

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow our subscribers, so if you can–give it a mention to a friend, neighbor, or colleague, it’d be much appreciated. There is a link right here in the show notes, so feel free to forward. And remember it’s free, it’s short and sweet. and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and it is a twofer. First from Rams Head On Stage– Peter Mayer is coming to town on Wednesday–yes, tomorrow and then the fabulous Carbon Leaf is doing a matinée on Sunday the 10th! And, of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck–who knows, we might have some tickets for you! And the Military Bowl— The Green Wave of Tulane will take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech here in Annapolis in the Military Bowl on December 27th! And I have a pair of tickets to give away. If you are interested in some music or late December football, get in touch with me, and you may be on your way!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you for listening, sharing, and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Scout & Molly’s.

So, now. just hang tight. Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is back with a legal brief, and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

