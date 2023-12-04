Daily News Brief | December 4, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell. Anne Arundel County has a new jail program. Governor Moore is looking to cut 8% from the Department of Transportation budget. Great news for artists and art lovers. Tulane and Virginia Tech will face off in the Military Bowl this year. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with the Classic Theatre of Maryland.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is off today but will return next week with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, December 4th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Despite a rainy and beautifully foggy weekend, it was pretty spectacular with the Chocolate Binge Festival and the Maryland Avenue event on Friday. And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

I expect to hear more a bit later this morning, so check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net, but the Annapolis Police were sent to the Taco Bell on West Street just after 7 pm on Friday night for a stabbing. According to fire officials, there was one victim with a stab wound to the face. Police have not released any information on a suspect or the victim or circumstances.

County Executive Pittman announces that our Corrections Department will be the first in the nation to launch a “Bystander Training Program” in the jails. He says it is a program to promote a safer and more positive environment in the jails. It is based off of a program called Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement, but is being adopted for the correctional facilities. But how many bystanders are there in a jail? This program is just about as foggy as it was yesterday morning.

We sort of saw this coming. But Governor Moore has announced that he is cutting 8% across the board of the Maryland Department of Transportation. This is in response to the expected budget shortfalls, and there likely will be more to come as the surplus the administration has inherited has been depleted.

Artie people ought to be happy. We got word of these too late for Friday, so we went the social route. But Nancy Hammond Editions has opened the new gallery on Sixth Street in Eastport–fun fact: that was Nancy’s home and very first gallery, so she has come full circle. And Art Things will reopen on Saturday in Maryland Hall. It was recently purchased by Sarah Winchester, and I know many people are thrilled to see this Annapolis staple come back to life!

We learned at 7 pm last night that the Hokies will take on the Green Wave in the Military Bowl here in Annapolis on December 27th. Virginia Tech has been here three times, and this will be Tulane’s first appearance. The teams have played a total of nine times in history, and the Hokies lead that series 5-4. Tickets are available now at MilitaryBowl.org and you definitely want to keep your ears open because we will have a bunch to give away as well. On the morning of the 27th, the parade kicks off at 10 am, and again, yours truly will be emceeing it from right at the base of the City’s Christmas tree–so stop by and say hello!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Cinnamon Zoey the Shih Tzu that nearly got stolen by me!. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for her. She’s totally adorable and looking for a perfect home! If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Sally from the Classic Theatre of Maryland and all about the goings on this month and beyond–if you want professional theatre–that’s the theater you want! Do give that a listen!

Ann Covington is back with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

