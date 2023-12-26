Daily News Brief | December 26, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Authorities are investigating how an arrested suspect was transported to the County jail with drugs. While the County is implementing a plastic bag ban on January 1st, the City of Annapolis is exempt–for now. MHEC is advising students of upcoming changes in FAFSA that you need to know about. And there is a whole lot going on surrounding the Military Bowl starting later this morning! And, of course, a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome back. I hope you had a nice Christmas or a nice long weekend if you do not celebrate! I spent Christmas Eve with a fabulous dinner (as always) at Luna Blu and then a stroll downtown, Egg Nog at Galway Bay, and wrapped it up with another trip to Lights ON the Bay– had a few extra tickets and made a single mom’s night in the car behind us! And this is just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ‘ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

In Annapolis Police news, a recent arrest raised concerns as officers at the Anne Arundel County Department of Corrections discovered a suspect in possession of a controlled substance during processing at Central Booking after being arrested and held at the Annapolis Police station. The 38-year-old Annapolis resident was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant, and once notified, the Annapolis police responded to the jail and charged her with drug possession. The incident highlights questions about search protocols during initial arrest and processing at the Annapolis Police Department.

In other local news, as of January 1, 2024, Anne Arundel County has implemented a plastic bag ban. We mentioned that last week. But, it excludes the City of Annapolis. In the COUNTY, retailers will be prohibited from providing plastic bags during checkout, with exceptions for specific purposes. Starting February 1, a minimum 10-cent charge per bag is mandated, with some exceptions for free reusable bags during specified periods. However, residents and businesses in Annapolis are encouraged to stay informed as local legislation aligning with the county’s plastic reduction efforts may be on the horizon.

Moving on, the Maryland Higher Education Commission has extended the financial aid deadline for the 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to June 1, 2024. This extension accommodates changes anticipated in the FAFSA form released by the U.S. Department of Education. Students are urged to visit the commission’s website at MHEC.Maryland.gov to prepare for the application process and to submit the FAFSA by the priority deadline of March 1, 2024.

And finally, as we look ahead to local events, the Military Bowl, featuring Virginia Tech and Tulane tomorrow at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, promises to be a great parade, tailgate, and game. Leading into it, starting at 11 am this morning, Miracle on Annapolis Street in West Annapolis with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Later in the day you can look forward to a Scavenger Hunt, Pub Crawl, and Post Pub Crawl. And of course, as mentioned, on gameday, December 27, the Military Bowl Parade kicks off at 10 am, emceed by yours truly–please stop by the bright yellow tent down by the Market House and say hello! The free Tailgate Festival also kicks off at 10 am at the stadium with a concert by country rocker Jimmy Charles. Gametime is 2 pm, and it will be aired on ESPN. Truly something for everyone!

