Daily News Brief | December 21, 2023

Today…

Ruth’s Chris was robbed at gunpoint. An electrical fire at the St. Mary’s rectory. There is a lot of controversy about the Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission and its choices for the new art at Westgate Circle. Midnight Madness is tonight! We have a list of many Military Bowl-related events right after Christmas, but not too much to do this weekend! And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with Farm Unity, and because we are not doing a DNB tomorrow, Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Here’s a “don’t forget” list for you! The final Midnight Madness is tonight, but it is only until 11 pm–and I was wrong; she usually doesn’t, but Zia is bringing the Alpacas back tonight! And this will be the final DNB for this week. We will also not have one on Monday so we can take some time off to be with family and friends. OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, at 11:25 AM, the Annapolis Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 109 Duke of Gloucester Street. Firefighters controlled the electrical fire in the St. Mary’s Rectory’s 2nd-floor bathroom in about 15 minutes. A sprinkler head was activated to help contain the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation, with an estimated building damage of $50,000.

An armed robbery occurred at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Odenton on Tuesday night after closing. Two suspects, armed with a handgun and rifle, entered through a rear door, demanding cash from a safe. Employees complied, and the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle. There were no injuries, and the amount stolen has not been released. Anne Arundel County Police seek information at 410-222-4720.

The Capital has an interesting story about the three finalists for the latest Arts in Public Places Commission project. While most people have been “meh” about the three finalists chosen by the commission, the Capital dug a little deeper, and because of it, the City is extending the public comment period for proposed Westgate Circle art installations to January 20, 2024. Many in the business and arts community expressed concerns about rushed selection, poor choices, and ethical lapses. The top three designs faced criticism for lacking local ties. The commission, facing scrutiny, will reconvene on January 30.

The Military Bowl, presented by GoBowling.com, is gearing up for the December 27, 2023, game between Virginia Tech and Tulane at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Once again, this will be a green bowl as the Bowl partners with Annapolis Green for eco-friendly practices. All materials are compostable, and recycled bottles will be repurposed into merchandise. Join the effort for a sustainable and exciting game benefiting Patriot Point! Tickets at MilitaryBowl.com

OK, that’s it for the news. Let’s talk about events!

With the holiday this weekend, there is not a lot going on aside from the Military Bowl. But there is a lot surrounding that. On Tuesday, December 26th, Miracle on Annapolis Street will get underway at noon with the famed Budweiser Clydesdales parading around West Annapolis along with a fantastic street fair. The Bowl game is Wednesday the 27th, and it kicks off at 10 am with a parade starting at City Dock with Mayor Buckley atop the Clydesdales–I remember a few years ago, and he was BEHIND the Clydesdales with a shovel and a bucket–he has come so far! Yours truly will be emceeing the parade down at Market Space under a bright yellow canopy tent–so come say hello! Also, at 10 am, the free tailgate gets underway at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with a free concert. And, of course, Tulane takes on Virginia Tech at 2 pm. If you are not at the game, you can catch it on ESPN!

And be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Jtendra Rathod and Farm Unity–a really cool concept–that drops at noon on Saturday!

A lot of choices. Good luck. And have fun!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Muffin– a very cool little black Chihuahua–and I dole out the Chihuahua compliments sparingly! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt Muffin!

And again, don’t forget, we have that semi-new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the long weekend’s news since we won’t release a DNB on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Thursday. The long weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Tuesday. And for those celebrating, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Kwanzaa. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report you will find. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

