Daily News Brief | December 18, 2023

Today…

A woman was robbed at gunpoint while stopped at a traffic light. Joanna Tobin is running for the school board again. Here are the deadlines for the Christmas delivery of packages. And some suggestions for local gifts that will not require delivery. Some housekeeping about days off. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with JB Manheim.

Good morning, it is Monday, December 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I almost hate to admit this, but Saturday started with the Santa Speedo Run–as an observer because no one needs to see that and ended with seeing A Christmas Carol at the Colonial Players for the first time ever! I know it is an every-other-year deal, but I had never seen it, and just WOW! If you can grab some tickets–do it! And this is just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are actively investigating an armed robbery that took place on December 13th at 11:15 am. Yes, broad daylight. A woman was robbed while stopped at the red light at Gibraltar and West Streets in the Parole section of the city. Two suspects, driving a silver Toyota Sienna, exited their car and brandished handguns, demanding the victim’s belongings before fleeing the scene with the woman’s medication and purse. They fled towards Riva Road. The police are currently seeking information.

OK, Christmas is here, and for you, last-minute shippers, here are the deadlines you need to know.

Fedex and UPS, the safe date has passed. Fedex Express and UPS 3-Day, the deadline is tomorrow. For 2-day shipping, it is Wednesday. Overnight is the 21st. And the Same Day for FedEx is the 22nd. USPS–first class was Saturday, Priority is today, and Express is Wednesday. But if you are shipping somewhat nearby, you will probably be OK, but it is not guaranteed–check with the shipper. For Amazon. the 2-day prime is the 21st 1, and the 1-day prime is the 22nd. And the longer you wait, the more it will cost!

But you can avoid all that entirely by shopping local. Shopping small and local isn’t just a choice; it’s an investment in our community’s unique character. From boutiques to family-owned eateries, each establishment contributes to our way of life. Check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for our holiday gift list featuring all local businesses.

In local education news, Joanna Bache Tobin has announced her candidacy for a second 4-year term representing District 6 on the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. As the current BOE President, Tobin emphasizes the need for experienced leadership in addressing challenging issues facing our school system. The entire AACPS Board of Education is up for re-election for the first time in its history. And on a personal note–she’s been an outstanding representative on the Board for the Annapolis area!

And just a few housekeeping notes. With Christmas coming next Monday–yikes, we’re taking some days off. No DNB on Friday the 22nd or Monday the 25th–a good time to sign up for that newsletter. And we will be pushing Bridgett’s Annapolis After Dark to tomorrow, Trevor and the Makerspace Minutes to Wednesday, and Canines and Crosstreks to Thursday! So when you hear it is all out of kilter–know it is not your imagination!

