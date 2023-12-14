Daily News Brief | December 14, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Scout & Molly’s!

Today…

Anne Arundel County schools face a decline in performance, with 44 schools receiving lower scores, though the system still has the most four- and five-star schools. Monumental Sports & Entertainment relocates the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Alexandria. The Brass Tap is returning to Annapolis after closing in Annapolis mall late last year. Historic Annapolis renews accreditation, signifying excellence. Midnight Madness takes over downtown Annapolis, offering holiday shopping, entertainment, and local delights. In podcast news, a discussion with local author JB Mannheim is set for the weekend.

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, December 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I got some really bad news yesterday evening at dinner, and here’s just a reminder to everyone–hug those you love and let them know. Tomorrow is never guaranteed. Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

First up is education in Anne Arundel County. More than a third of public schools in the county experienced a decline in their performance ratings last year, according to Maryland State Department of Education data. The Maryland Report Card, released on Wednesday, revealed that 44 schools in Anne Arundel received lower scores in the 2022-23 school year compared to the previous year. However, the school system still boasts the most four- and five-star schools in the region. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell emphasized the positive trends in the Annapolis cluster, indicating improvements in student outcomes.

Next, a major shake-up in the world of sports. Monumental Sports & Entertainment plans to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals from Washington, D.C., to a new arena in Alexandria, Virginia in what will be called Potomac Yards. The $2 billion entertainment district will include a new arena, a Wizards practice facility, Monumental’s headquarters, and more. Monumental Chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis assures that Capital One Arena in D.C. will remain a vibrant hub, focusing on women’s sports. The move is a significant development for Virginia, marking the first time major league teams will play their home games in the state. And on the other end of the stick, this is a gut punch to the District.

Switching gears to business expansion, or maybe this is just deja vu. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar, is eyeing new locations in Annapolis, Columbia, Ellicott City, and the Washington, D.C. suburbs. This may sound familiar as the franchise was already here at the Annapolis mall and closed it in August 2022. The Brass Tap plans to expand from Richmond, Virginia, to Philadelphia, with seven potential bars in Maryland over the next three to five years. Go figure.

And in the world of history and culture, Historic Annapolis has once again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition for museums. Accreditation, received since 1980, signifies excellence, accountability, and high professional standards. Historic Annapolis, with its four historic sites, is one of only 18 museums accredited in Maryland.

Tonight. The second of the three Midnight Madnesses takes over downtown Annapolis. It is time to get out and explore West Street, Maryland Avenue, Dock Street, Randall Street, Market Space, Compromise Street, and Main Street for all your holiday gifts. There is lots of free food and drink and plenty of entertainment, including Doug Segree and SQRRL, the Old Mill High Steel Drum Band, and the strolling Sons of the Severn barbershop quartet, Brian Deppa, and the Sandpipers –that sounds like a do-wop band to me. And, of course, the perennial favorite–the alpacas at Alpaca International–this is the last chance to catch them because they do not come back for the third Midnight Madness next week. And be sure to catch the sample crab soup at Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs and , my fave, the Galway Bay Egg Nog at Galway Bay on Maryland Avenue!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, a wonderful discussion with JB Mannheim, a local author, about his new book and some of his old ones, too. They make for some great holiday gifts!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well; we’re trying to get to 8,000 by the end of the year!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Scout and Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

