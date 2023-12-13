Daily News Brief | December 13, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Severna Park High School is addressing a culturally insensitive chant during a basketball game. The Baltimore Ravens unveiled plans for a $430 million stadium overhaul, aiming to transform M&T Bank Stadium into a state-of-the-art facility with enhanced fan experiences. The Rotary Club of Annapolis announced its Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser, set for March 9, 2024, supporting Charting Careers. Annapolis Subaru's 16th Share the Love Event is underway with Annapolis Subaru supporting the Ulman Foundation as its hometown charity to the tune of $400 per vehicle sold or leased!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

I am trying something a bit different today with the DNB, I wonder if anyone will notice! How’s that for a mystery! Anyhow, we have news so, let’s get into it, shall we ?

Severna Park High School is investigating a culturally insensitive chant during a basketball game against Arundel High School. Principal Lindsay Abruzzo issued apologies, emphasizing community involvement. The offensive chant targeted Black players, leading to consequences for nine students under the school’s Code of Conduct. Abruzzo declared a zero-tolerance policy, warning of immediate game stoppages and student removal for recurring behavior. The investigation is ongoing, with ongoing interviews and potential repercussions for the season.

The Baltimore Ravens unveiled plans for a $430 million overhaul of M&T Bank Stadium by 2026. The renovations, funded by state funds, aim to enhance the gameday experience. Upgrades include new entertainment zones, expanded concourses, and additional suites. The team will work on the project in phases during off-seasons, with completion scheduled before the 2026 season. Renovations also focus on attracting fans to tailgate within the stadium, offering new suites, and improving overall fan engagement.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis announces its annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser on March 9, 2024. The event at the Graduate Annapolis Hotel supports Charting Careers, a non-profit inspiring youth through mentoring and opportunities. The fundraiser includes Surf & Turf dinner, auctions, and raffles for a Liquor Wagon and a Trip for Two. Tickets are available for purchase online, offering a chance to support a meaningful cause and participate in the event’s festivities.

Subaru of America launches its 16th Share the Love Event, aiming to surpass a $285 million cumulative donation milestone. Beneficiaries include national organizations like The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Make-A-Wish, and Meals on Wheels America. Annapolis Subaru supports the Ulman Foundation as its hometown charity. During the event, Subaru will donate $250 for every new vehicle purchased, allowing buyers to choose the charity. Annapolis Subaru adds an extra $150 per vehicle, contributing to the event’s philanthropic impact. The initiative runs through January 2, 2024, showcasing the Subaru community’s commitment to making a difference.

Remember, the 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run is coming! The fun event is on tap for December 16th at O’Briens downtown. Bring some toys or food and the fun gets underway at 11 am with the actual run, stroll, jog. walk taking off at 12:30pm. If you have never seen it, we have a bunch of photos from prior runs at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and you can get more info at Annapolis Santa Speedo Run on Facebook!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking JB Mannheim who is a local author and fascinating guy. Actually his books are on our list of great local gifts! Do tune in for that!

Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email.

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark.

